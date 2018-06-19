Robinson (ankle) signed with the Browns on Tuesday.

Robinson was originally selected by the Rams with the second overall pick in the 2014 draft before being traded to the Lions prior to the start of last season. His 2017 campaign, however, ended after just six games due to an ankle injury. The Browns released fellow offensive lineman Rod Johnson to create a roster spot.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...