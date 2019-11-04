Robinson left Sunday's 24-19 loss to Denver in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Robinson, who was benched a week ago, returned to the starting left tackle job before departing. He was replaced by Justin McCray, who failed in his audition as the starting left tackle against the Patriots in Week 8.

