Browns' Greg Robinson: Officially in concussion protocol
Head coach Hue Jackson confirmed Saturday that Robinson is in the concussion protocol, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Robinson, a former No. 2 overall pick in 2014, will need to clear the league's measures before returning to practice. With it being only the first week of training camp, the offensive tackle should have plenty of time to recover in advance of the regular season. For now, look for Victor Salako or Desmond Harrison to see increased snaps with the second unit.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best 2018 fantasy football sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
QB Position Preview
If you missed our QB position preview coverage, it's all here. Everything you need to draft...
-
Deshaun Watson Fantasy stud
Deshaun Watson teased Fantasy owners with bombastic numbers in barely seven games last season....
-
Start-up dynasty mock draft review
Jamey Eisenberg reviews the results of our 12-team start-up dynasty mock draft and looks at...
-
QB bye-week cheat sheet
Sometimes the best plan involves planning. Save yourself a migraine and go into Draft Day with...
-
Draft to stream QBs
Heath Cummings gives you his favorite four quarterbacks to draft for streaming