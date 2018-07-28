Head coach Hue Jackson confirmed Saturday that Robinson is in the concussion protocol, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Robinson, a former No. 2 overall pick in 2014, will need to clear the league's measures before returning to practice. With it being only the first week of training camp, the offensive tackle should have plenty of time to recover in advance of the regular season. For now, look for Victor Salako or Desmond Harrison to see increased snaps with the second unit.