Browns' Greg Robinson: Practices with first team
Robinson saw some reps at left tackle with the first-team offense during Monday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Regardless of Monday's practice, coach Hue Jackson said Joel Bitonio remains the team's starting left tackle, and that the team was just working on different offensive line combinations. Robinson is still expected to begin the season in a reserve lineman role.
