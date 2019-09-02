Robinson was signed by the Browns on Monday and he was on the practice field, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The Browns executed a quick release and re-sign of Robinson as a procedural move that allowed them to place Drew Forbes (knee) on the injured reserve/designated to return list. Robinson will serve as quarterback Baker Mayfield's blindside protector at left tackle come Week 1 against the Titans.

