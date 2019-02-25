Robinson is re-signing with the Browns on a one-year contract, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The No. 2 overall pick from the 2014 draft enjoyed a revival in 2018, starting at left tackle in each of Cleveland's final eight games. The team presumably wants to give Robinson another shot in that role, but he didn't quite show enough to warrant a long-term commitment. An impressive 2019 campaign would put him in line for a huge payday next offseason.