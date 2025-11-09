Fannin (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Fannin was added to the Browns' Week 10 injury report after not practicing Thursday, but the tight end returned to a limited session Friday before being listed as 'questionable' for Sunday's contest. With his active status now confirmed, barring any in-game issues Fannin should continue to serve as a key passing target for QB Dillon Gabriel. Through eight games to date, Fannin paces his team in catches (38) and receiving yards (352) on 51 targets, to go along with two TDs, while fellow TE David Njoku has logged 27 catches for 260 yards (second on the Browns in both categories) on 41 targets, with a pair of scores in seven contests.