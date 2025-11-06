Fannin (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Fannin wasn't on the Browns' initial Week 10 injury report, so the tight end's 'DNP' on Thursday is notable. Through eight games, Fannin leads the Browns in catches (38) and receiving yards (352), and if he's limited or out Sunday against the Jets, fellow TE David Njoku would be in line for added work, with Blake Whiteheart and Brenden Bates available to mix in.