Browns' Harold Fannin: Added to injury report Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fannin (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.
Fannin wasn't on the Browns' initial Week 10 injury report, so the tight end's 'DNP' on Thursday is notable. Through eight games, Fannin leads the Browns in catches (38) and receiving yards (352), and if he's limited or out Sunday against the Jets, fellow TE David Njoku would be in line for added work, with Blake Whiteheart and Brenden Bates available to mix in.
More News
-
Browns' Harold Fannin: Hauls in TD against Pats•
-
Browns' Harold Fannin: Quiet day despite Njoku absence•
-
Browns' Harold Fannin: Team's clear top TE for Week 7•
-
Browns' Harold Fannin: Bright spot in Cleveland offense•
-
Browns' Harold Fannin: First career touchdown•
-
Browns' Harold Fannin: Draws six targets Sunday•