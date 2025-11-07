Browns' Harold Fannin: Back at practice Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fannin (hamstring) returned to practice Friday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.
Fannin was added to the Browns' Week 10 injury report after not practicing Thursday, but his return to the field a day later is an encouraging sign with regard to his availability for Sunday's game against the Jets. Friday's final injury report will reveal whether the tight end heads into the weekend with an injury designation or fully cleared to face New York.
