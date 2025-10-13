Fannin recorded seven receptions on 10 targets for 81 yards in Sunday's 23-9 loss to the Steelers.

Fannin continued to showcase rapport with Dillon Gabriel, as he led the Browns in receptions and yards. He did do the majority of his damage with the Steelers playing conservative defense in the fourth quarter, with 56 of Fannin's yards coming with the Browns down multiple scores. Even with that context, the rapport between Fannin and Gabriel is clear, as Fannin has 11 catches for 94 yards and a touchdown combined between the last two games.