Fannin brought in 10 of 12 targets for 154 yards in the Browns' 27-6 loss to the Steelers on Sunday.

Fannin was one of the few bright spots for the Browns on either side of the ball in the ugly loss, setting new career highs in receptions, receiving yards and targets. Cleveland's gradual shift to a pass-centric approach as its deficit grew was a boon for Fannin's production, and the second-year tight end now has a combined 16-245-0 line on 21 targets over the last two games alone. Fannin will aim to carry over the elite caliber of play into a Week 9 road matchup against the Saints next Sunday.