Fannin secured eight of 11 targets for 114 yards and a touchdown in the Browns' 31-29 loss to the Titans on Sunday.

Fannin played an integral role in Shedeur Sanders' career-best performance, leading the Browns in receptions, receiving yards and targets with figures that also all qualified as season highs. Fannin's score, his fourth of the season, came on an impressive seven-yard catch late in the fourth quarter for the final points of the afternoon, and he now has at least six receptions on four occasions during his productive rookie campaign. Fannin will take a 59-619-4 line on 85 targets into a Week 15 road matchup against the Bears next Sunday.