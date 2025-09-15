Fannin brought in all five targets for 48 yards in the Browns' 41-17 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

The rookie H-back/tight end tied for the team lead in receptions while finishing a close second to Jerry Jeudy in receiving yards. It was a second consecutive encouraging effort for Fannin to open his NFL career, and his usage through two games, which includes 14 targets and one rush attempt, make it clear he's already established a solid niche in head coach Kevin Stefanski's offense going into a Week 3 home matchup against the Packers next Sunday afternoon.