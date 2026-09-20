Fannin secured five of six targets for 54 yards in the Browns' 23-19 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

The second-year tight end bounced back from a quiet Week 1 to post a productive stat line Sunday akin to many he'd generated during an impressive 2025 rookie campaign. Fannin tied for second on the day in receptions and targets for Cleveland while also checking in as the runner-up in receiving yards, serving as a frequent security blanket for Deshaun Watson. Fannin should continue seeing plenty of opportunity as his chemistry with Watson grows, and he'll next take aim at the Panthers defense in Week 3 home matchup.