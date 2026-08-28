Fannin did not play in the Browns' 37-13 preseason win over the Patriots on Thursday.

Fannin and several other Browns starters -- including Deshaun Watson, Quinshon Judkins and rookie wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston -- were idle for Cleveland's preseason finale Thursday. Despite shaky quarterback play in 2025, Fannin was able to put together a productive rookie campaign, as he logged 72 catches (on 107 targets) for 731 yards and six touchdowns while adding seven carries for 13 yards and a score across 16 regular-season games. David Njoku is no longer with the Browns, so Fannin is the unquestioned TE1 on the depth chart and could be a go-to target for Watson in the passing game.