Fannin brought in two of six targets for 24 yards in the Browns' 34-10 loss to the Lions on Sunday. He also rushed once for one yard.

Fannin posted modest reception and receiving yardage totals, but Joe Flacco continued to target the rookie tight end in fairly robust fashion. The 2025 third-round pick hasn't seen fewer than four targets in any contest, but he's posted just 49 total receiving yards in the last two games after recording a 12-111-0 line in his first two NFL contests. Fannin will try to inch his production back up when the Browns travel to London to face the Vikings in Week 5.