Fannin caught seven of nine targets for 63 yards in Sunday's 17-16 loss to Cincinnati in Week 1. He also had one carry for three yards.

Fannin had a drop in the fourth quarter which factored into a drive that stalled on the Bengals side of the field, but other than that, the rookie tight end built off a strong preseason. The 2025 third-round draft pick had one catch for more than 20 yards, led all Cleveland receivers in targets, including the player starting ahead of him at tight end, David Njoku (six targets), and looks ahead of schedule in his development. The Browns lack quality target depth, which may prompt defenses to focus on Njoku and Jerry Jeudy. That could lead to Fannin producing more games like Sunday's and becoming a relevant fantasy option.