Browns' Harold Fannin: Expected to play Week 10
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fannin (hamstring) is expected to play Sunday against the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Fannin was added to the injury report Thursday, logging a DNP, but the rookie tight end was able to get in a limited session Friday prior to being listed as questionable. Facing a Jets defense that traded its two best players this week while also benching LB Quincy Williams, Fannin looks like a solid, if unspectacular, borderline TE1 play for fantasy purposes.
