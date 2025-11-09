Fannin (hamstring) is expected to play Sunday against the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Fannin was added to the injury report Thursday, logging a DNP, but the rookie tight end was able to get in a limited session Friday prior to being listed as questionable. Facing a Jets defense that traded its two best players this week while also benching LB Quincy Williams, Fannin looks like a solid, if unspectacular, borderline TE1 play for fantasy purposes.