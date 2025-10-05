Fannin recorded four receptions on four targets for 13 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Vikings.

Fannin had a mixed performance in Dillon Gabriel's first game under center. He was overshadowed by David Njoku -- who led the team with nine targets -- but was a reliable short-area target for Gabriel. Fannin accounted for the Browns' first touchdown of the day with a one-yard catch midway through the first quarter, also the first of his career. He hasn't shown much upside, but Fannin could emerge as a favorite target of Gabriel in the quick-pass game.