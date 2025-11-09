Fannin (hamstring) caught four of seven targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Jets.

Fannin hurt his hamstring Thursday but played through the injury and finished second on the team in targets, catches and receiving yards behind Jerry Jeudy. Fellow Browns tight end David Njoku scored his third touchdown of the season, while Fannin remains stuck on two touchdowns heading into a Week 11 home game against the Ravens. Fannin leads the team with 42 catches and 396 receiving yards, as the rookie third-round pick has been one of the few bright spots for the 2-7 Browns.