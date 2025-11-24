Fannin caught four of six targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Raiders.

Fannin led the team in targets from Shedeur Sanders, as the rookie quarterback made his first NFL start. Whether the Browns have Sanders or Dillon Gabriel (concussion) under center in Week 13 against the 49ers, Fannin should continue to play a prominent role in Cleveland's rookie-heavy offense. Fannin has been targeted at least five times in each of his past six games.