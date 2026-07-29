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Browns' Harold Fannin: Full-go for training camp

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Fannin (groin) said Wednesday that he will be "full-go" for training camp, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Per Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com, Fannin said he missed the Browns' offseason workout program due to a procedure to address a groin injury he sustained in Week 17 of the 2025 campaign. However, the tight end noted Wednesday that he was cleared about two weeks ago, and is thus ready to reclaim his role as the team's top option at his position, a context that should result in weekly fantasy utility for the 2025 third-rounder, regardless of who between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders wins the team's ongoing QB competition.

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