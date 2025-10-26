Fannin caught six of eight targets for 62 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 32-13 loss to the Patriots. He added two rushing yards on his lone carry.

The rookie led the Browns in receptions, targets and yards while hauling in a 18-yard TD from Dillon Gabriel in the first quarter. Fannin and fellow tight end David Njoku have emerged as the most reliable downfield options for Gabriel, as wide receivers accounted for just three of his 21 completions on the afternoon. Fannin will take a 38-352-2 line on 51 targets through eight games into a Week 9 bye before facing the Jets in Week 10.