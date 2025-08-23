Fannin caught both his targets for 16 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 19-17 preseason win over the Rams.

The 2025 third-round pick saw work with the Browns' starters, and his TD came on a 15-yard toss from Joe Flacco midway through the first quarter. David Njoku remains at the top of the tight end depth chart, but Fannin has drawn rave reviews in training camp and could see more action than expected in two-TE sets, providing Flacco with another potentially dynamic receiving option.