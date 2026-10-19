Fannin brought in one of three targets for nine yards in the Browns' 13-10 win over the Ravens on Sunday.

Fannin was quiet for a second straight game while Jerry Jeudy surprisingly paced the Browns' air attack with a season-high 69 receiving yards. Fannin's production has been hard to trust during the first few weeks of the season, as he's recorded five or more catches just twice and three receptions and 27 receiving yards or less in his other four games. Fannin will look for a boost in his numbers during a Week 7 road matchup against the Titans on Sunday.