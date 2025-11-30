Fannin caught three of five targets for 43 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-8 loss to the 49ers.

Most of the damage came on a 34-yard TD pass from Shedeur Sanders early in the second quarter, the longest passing play of the day by either team on a very windy day in Cleveland. Fannin's five targets and 43 yards paced all Browns pass-catchers, and in three games since Sanders took over the reins of the offense, the rookie tight end has a 9-109-1 line on 16 targets. Fannin will look for his fourth touchdown of the season in a Week 14 tilt against the Titans.