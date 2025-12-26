Fannin (groin) said Friday that he plans to suit up for Sunday's contest against the Steelers, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Fannin was added to Friday's injury report and is officially labeled as questionable for Week 17, but the rookie third-rounder said the Browns are simply being precautionary due to a tweak he sustained during practice. David Njoku (knee) is already ruled out for Sunday's divisional matchup, positioning Fannin to again operate as one of Shedeur Sanders' top targets in the receiving game in Week 17. His status will be made official roughly 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, if not before.