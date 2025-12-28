Browns' Harold Fannin: Leaves Sunday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fannin exited Sunday's game against the Steelers with a groin injury.
Fannin approached the game listed as questionable due to a groin injury, so it looks like the tight end aggravated the issue Sunday. Prior to his departure from the contest, Fannin caught both of his targets for 30 yards and a TD. In his absence, Blake Whiteheart, Brenden Bates and Sal Cannella are available to handle TE reps versus Pittsburgh.
