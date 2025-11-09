Fannin (hamstring) remains listed as questionable but is expected to play Sunday against the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Fannin popped up on the Browns' injury report after failing to practice Thursday due to the hamstring issue, but the rookie tight end was able to get in a limited session Friday. He looks as though he's made enough progress to suit up this weekend, though official word on his status won't arrive until the Browns release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Even though Cleveland didn't move veteran tight end David Njoku prior to Tuesday's trade deadline, Fannin should continue to be a viable weekly starter in most fantasy leagues while he and Njoku regularly share the field together. Through his eight appearances this season, Fannin has produced a 38-352-2 receiving line on 51 targets while adding six yards on three carries.