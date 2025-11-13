Browns' Harold Fannin: Limited again Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fannin (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Fannin played through his hamstring injury during Cleveland's loss to the Jets in Week 10, in which he caught four of seven targets for 44 yards. Now, coming off back-to-back limited practices, he'll likely need to upgrade to full activity levels at Friday's session in order to avoid an injury designation for Week 11. That said, as long as Fannin can close out the practice week with at least another limited session, it appears he'll have solid odds of being available for Sunday's contest against the Ravens.
