Fannin (groin) was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Ryan McFadden of ESPN reports.

The Browns were on bye last week, but it's worth noting that Fannin's reps were also limited Wednesday and Thursday (by the same listed groin issue) ahead of Week 10 action, before the TE logged a full session that Friday, and was then cleared to face Houston. With no reported setbacks in his team's 27-24 win over the Texans on Nov. 15, a game in which the TE recorded a 87 percent snap share, it seems likely that Fannin's Wednesday limitations were maintenance-related.