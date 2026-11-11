Fannin (groin) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Fannin dealt with the groin issue in practice last week but ultimately avoided an injury designation ahead of last Sunday's overtime loss to the Saints. In that contest, Fannin caught both of his targets for 42 yards and a touchdown. He had been silent for much of the game before producing a 39-yard touchdown in the extra frame. The overall TE7 in half-PPR points per game this season, Fannin has 37 catches for 453 yards and four touchdowns on 53 targets through nine appearances.