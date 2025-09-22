Fannin brought in three of four targets for 25 yards in the Browns' 13-10 win over the Packers on Sunday.

Tanin was tied for third in receptions and targets on the Browns for the afternoon while also garnering that slotting in receiving yards. It was Fannin's quietest performance yet in his brief NFL career, but the rookie third-round pick is clearly a key component of the passing attack and could enjoy a bigger role in a Week 4 road matchup against the Lions where Cleveland figures to have to remain aggressive on offense.