Fannin (hamstring) had two receptions on five targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Ravens.

Fannin continues to be limited during the practice week with a lingering hamstring issue, but it has not cost the tight end any game action while he continues to play through it. The third-round rookie still finished ahead of veteran starter David Njoku in production Sunday, with the latter being held to one catch for seven yards on two targets. The status of starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel (concussion) is currently unclear for Week 11, but Fannin should continue providing deep-league value no matter which rookie signal-caller is under center against the Raiders next Sunday.