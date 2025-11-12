Fannin (hamstring) was limited at practice Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Fannin approached Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Jets listed as questionable, but suited up for the contest, en route to recording a 66 percent snap share and catching four of his seven targets for 44 yards. With no reported setbacks, chances are Fannin's listed limitations Wednesday were maintenance-related. Either way, the tight end has two more chances to practice fully before Week 11 injury designations are posted by the Browns.