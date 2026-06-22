Browns' Harold Fannin: No hint of serious injury

Fannin (undisclosed) didn't walk with a limp or have any injury wrapped while watching spring practices from the sidelines, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Fannin participated in a voluntary minicamp back in April, but he didn't do any on-field work throughout May or June at OTAs. Neither player nor team has commented on the situation, leaving reporters to speculate on a timeline and possible injury, with the leading theory being that Fannin is still recovering from the groin injury he suffered last December. Cabot did suggest that Fannin should be ready "at some point during training camp."