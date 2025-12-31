default-cbs-image
Fannin (groin) isn't in line to practice Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Fannin exited the Browns' Week 17 win over the Steelers after appearing to aggravate a groin injury that first cropped up this past Friday. He'll now have two more chances to practice ahead of Sunday's season finale against the Bengals, but if he and/or David Njoku -- who hasn't played since Week 14 due to a knee injury -- are out this weekend, Blake Whiteheart, Brenden Bates and practice squad member Sal Cannella would be available to handle Cleveland's Week 18 tight end duties.

