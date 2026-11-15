Fannin brought in seven of nine targets for 91 yards in the Browns' 27-24 win over the Texans on Sunday.

Fannin led the Browns across the board in receptions, receiving yards and targets, and his 30-yard grab on Cleveland's penultimate possession set up Quinshon Judkins' game-winning five-yard touchdown rush on the next play. Fannin's chemistry with Deshaun Watson has been outstanding, and the second-year tight end now has at least 91 receiving yards in three of the past four games. Fannin will remain a central figure in Cleveland's impressive air attack when the team returns to action in a home matchup against the Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 29 following a Week 11 bye.