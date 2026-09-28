Fannin brought in seven of nine targets for 51 yards and two touchdowns in the Browns' 21-18 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

The second-year tight end led the Browns in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon, and he capped off Cleveland's upset victory with a 14-yard touchdown grab at the 1:48 mark of the fourth quarter. The score proved to be the difference in the game, and it was preceded by a two-yard scoring grab just before halftime. After a quiet Week 1, Fannin has come alive with a combined 12-125-2 line on 15 targets over the last pair of contests, affording him plenty of momentum heading into a Week 4 divisional home showdown against the Steelers on Thursday night.