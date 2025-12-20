Fannin is expected to lead the Browns' tight end unit Week 16 against the Bills, as David Njoku (knee) has been ruled out, per Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Njoku will miss a second consecutive game, paving the way for Fannin to garner a high snap volume and potential red-zone looks. He's amassed 25 combined targets the last two games and appears to be rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders' preferred receiver. In the four games with Sanders under center, Fannin has 22 receptions on 36 targets (three in the red zone) for 245 yards and two touchdowns.