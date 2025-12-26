Browns' Harold Fannin: Questionable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fannin (groin) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Fannin sustained a groin injury during Friday's practice, and the Browns want to see how the tight end feels this weekend before deciding whether he will be available versus Pittsburgh. With David Njoku (knee) already ruled out for the contest and Fannin now questionable, Blake Whiteheart and Brenden Bates could see added snaps Sunday if Fannin ends up inactive.
