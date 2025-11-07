Fannin (hamstring) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

After being added to the Browns' Week 10 injury report following a 'DNP' on Thursday, Fannin returned to a limited practice Friday. However, given that he heads into the weekend with a 'questionable' designation, the tight end's status will now need to be monitored ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If Fannin ends up limited or out against the Jets, fellow TE David Njoku would be in line for added snaps, with Blake Whiteheart and Brenden Bates available to work in complementary roles.