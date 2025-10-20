Fannin secured four of five targets for 36 yards in the Browns' 31-6 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

With David Njoku (knee) sidelined, an elevated workload was expected for Fannin. While the rookie did lead the Browns across the board in receptions, receiving yards and targets, all three numbers were modest on an afternoon where Dillon Gabriel threw for only 116 yards. Fannin does have clear chemistry with his fellow rookie, however, keeping him in play for a Week 8 road matchup against the Patriots.