Fannin brought in two of three targets for 21 yards in the Browns' 34-10 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Deshaun Watson mostly struggled against an aggressive Jaguars defense that sacked him five times and picked him off once, so Fannin's generally disappointing numbers don't look quite as bleak within that context. The talented second-year tight end is still projected to remain a critical piece in the Browns' passing game, and Fannin could see a larger role as soon as a Week 2 road matchup against the Buccaneers.