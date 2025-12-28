Fannin (groin) is expected to play Sunday against the Steelers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Fannin was a late-week addition to the injury report Friday and is officially listed as questionable, but the rookie tight end said Friday that he intends to play versus Pittsburgh. He's suffered no setbacks, according to Fowler. With David Njoku (knee) out again for Week 17, Fannin is once again one of the top fantasy tight ends due to his projected target volume.