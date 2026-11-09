Fannin caught both his targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-22 overtime loss to the Saints.

With Shedeur Sanders under center for the first time in place of Deshaun Watson (concussion), Fannin did little in regulation as the second-year QB instead looked for rookie wideouts Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion. Sanders went back to a more familiar target in OT, however, connecting with Fannin on a 39-yard TD in the extra frame that saw the tight end flatten a couple defenders with stiff arms on his way to the end zone. Fannin had a slow start to the season, but over the last three weeks he's amassed an 18-287-1 line on 23 targets, giving him plenty of momentum heading into a Week 10 clash with the Texans no matter who is throwing him passes.