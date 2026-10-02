Fannin secured three of five targets for 27 yards and a touchdown in the Browns' 27-24 win over the Steelers on Thursday.

After surging over the last pair of contests, Fannin had a quiet night somewhat reminiscent of his Week 1 performance against the Jaguars. However, the second-year tight end still rewarded fantasy managers by crossing the goal line for the third time in the last two games on a two-yard catch late in the first half. Fannin does have at least five targets in three straight games, and he should have a good chance of continuing to serve as a key target for a resurgent Deshaun Watson in a Week 5 road matchup against the Jets on Sunday, Oct. 11.