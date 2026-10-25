Fannin caught six of nine targets for 91 yards in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Titans.

The second-year tight end delivered a season high in receiving yards, and Fannin's last catch was his biggest. With the game tied at 24-24 in the final minute of the fourth quarter, Fannin took a short pass over the middle from Deshaun Watson and tacked on about 30 yards after the catch to set up Andre Szmyt's game-winning field goal. Fannin will take a 25-257-3 line on 39 targets through seven games into a Week 8 clash with the Steelers.