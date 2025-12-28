Fannin, who left Sunday's 13-6 win over the Steelers with a groin injury, is slated to undergo an MRI on Monday, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Per Jackson, the tight end's current issue is believed to be an aggravation of the groin injury that he suffered in practice Friday. With the Browns out of playoff contention, the team figures to proceed cautiously with Fannin ahead of the team's Week 18 season finale against the Bengals. The same presumably applies to fellow TE David Njoku, who hasn't played since Week 14 due to a knee injury.