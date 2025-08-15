Fannin was cited as a riser at this week's joint practices with Philadelphia, per Zac Jackson of The Athletic.

Fannin dropped a potential touchdown pass from quarterback Joe Flacco early in Thursday's session, but the rookie tight end responded by catching the next one thrown his way and later scored on a deep corner route. While head coach Kevin Stefanski hasn't directly said it, Jackson believes Fannin is ahead of schedule. He could line up all over the formation and will be involved in the offense, per Jackson, as the second tight end behind David Njoku.